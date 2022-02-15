UrduPoint.com

Study Links Long Covid With Nerve Responsible For Heart Rate, Speech

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Study links long Covid with nerve responsible for heart rate, speech

Long Covid symptoms could be linked to the effect of the virus on the vagus nerve one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body, according to a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Long Covid symptoms could be linked to the effect of the virus on the vagus nerve one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body, according to a study.

The vagus nerve extends from the brain down into the torso and into the heart, lungs and intestines, as well as several muscles, including those involved in swallowing.

The nerve is responsible for a wide variety of bodily functions, including controlling heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, transferring food from the mouth to the stomach, moving food through the intestines, sweating, and many others, Medical Daily reported .

The study led by researchers from University Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol in Spain, said that SARS-CoV-2-mediated vagus nerve dysfunction (VND) could explain some long Covid symptoms, including dysphonia (persistent voice problems), dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing), dizziness, tachycardia (abnormally high heart rate), orthostatic hypotension (low blood pressure) and diarrhoea.

"Our findings so far point at vagus nerve dysfunction as a central pathophysiological feature of long Covid," said Dr Gemma Llados from the University hospital.

Long Covid is a potentially disabling syndrome affecting an estimated 10-15 per cent of subjects who survive Covid-19. The symptoms are likely to persist from weeks up to a year.

The team performed a pilot, extensive morphological and functional evaluation of the vagus nerve, using imaging and functional tests in a prospective observational cohort of 348 long Covid subjects with symptoms suggestive of VND.

About 66 per cent showed at least one symptom suggestive of VND, up to 14 months.

Further tests were carried out in the first 22 subjects with VND symptoms.

"Most long Covid subjects with vagus nerve dysfunction symptoms had a range of significant, clinically-relevant, structural and/or functional alterations in their vagus nerve, including nerve thickening, trouble swallowing, and symptoms of impaired breathing," Llados said.

Related Topics

Spain Vietnamese Dong From Blood

Recent Stories

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand oper ..

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

49 minutes ago
 Record-breaking work under way for religious minor ..

Record-breaking work under way for religious minorities: minister

2 minutes ago
 Spain Not Considering Additional Deployments in Ea ..

Spain Not Considering Additional Deployments in Eastern Europe - Defense Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 Four dead, 15 missing as Spanish trawler sinks off ..

Four dead, 15 missing as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada: Madrid

2 minutes ago
 Russia's troop withdrawal announcement 'must be fo ..

Russia's troop withdrawal announcement 'must be followed by action': Baerbock

2 minutes ago
 TMA Sukkur issues notices to rent defaulters

TMA Sukkur issues notices to rent defaulters

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>