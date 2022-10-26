UrduPoint.com

Study Suggests Lowering Blood Pressure Helps Prevent Dementia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Study suggests lowering blood pressure helps prevent dementia

A study conducted by the George Institute for Global Health and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) suggested that lowering blood pressure in later life can cut the risk of dementia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A study conducted by the George Institute for Global Health and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) suggested that lowering blood pressure in later life can cut the risk of dementia.

Dementia is a syndrome in which there is a deterioration in cognitive function beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging.

Currently, more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year, according to the World Health Organization.

The study revealed on Wednesday is based on an analysis of five double-blind placebo-controlled randomized trials that used different blood pressure-lowering treatments and followed patients until the development of dementia, china.org reported.

The trials involved a total of 28,008 individuals from 20 countries and regions with an average age of 69 and a history of high blood pressure. The mid-range of follow-up was just over four years.

"We found there was a significant effect of treatment in lowering the odds of dementia associated with a sustained reduction in blood pressure in this older population," said Dr.

Ruth Peters, associate professor at UNSW Sydney and program lead for dementia in the George Institute's Global Brain Health Initiative.

"Our results imply a broadly linear relationship between blood pressure reduction and lower risk of dementia, regardless of which type of treatment was used." She noted that it still remains unknown whether additional blood pressure lowering in people who already have it well-controlled or starting treatment earlier in life would reduce the long-term risk of dementia.

Given the large number of people suffering from dementia worldwide and the lack of major breakthroughs in treatment, the researchers thought reducing the risk of developing the disease would be a welcoming step forward.

They also hoped the results of the study would help in designing relevant public health measures.

The research paper has been published in the European Heart Journal.

Related Topics

World China Sydney George Lead Wales From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Ring leader of criminal gang killed in encounter

Ring leader of criminal gang killed in encounter

1 minute ago
 Pakistan squad training session held at Perth Stad ..

Pakistan squad training session held at Perth Stadium

1 minute ago
 Kazakh Minister calls on Tareen, thanks for suppor ..

Kazakh Minister calls on Tareen, thanks for supporting his country, armed forces ..

2 minutes ago
 KP CM directs imposition of ban on new constructio ..

KP CM directs imposition of ban on new construction on river banks, irrigation c ..

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

5 minutes ago
 PFA launches door-to-door free milk testing campai ..

PFA launches door-to-door free milk testing campaign

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.