Study suggests standardized packing, labeling health warning, taxes imposition on smokeless tobacco products

A study on Smokeless Tobacco (SLT) products has revealed availability of a wide variety of SLTs in markets dominated largely by unregulated products including Naswar, snuff and Paan that are considered highly carcinogenic by containing high amount of cancer causing Tobacco Nitrosamines (TSNAs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A study on Smokeless Tobacco (SLT) products has revealed availability of a wide variety of SLTs in markets dominated largely by unregulated products including Naswar, snuff and Paan that are considered highly carcinogenic by containing high amount of cancer causing Tobacco Nitrosamines (TSNAs).

The findings reported widespread violation of WHO’s FCTC (Framework Convention on Tobacco Control) articles concerning tobacco use, labelling health warning, taxes, content and sale to minors.

The study titled as `Evidence around Smokeless Tobacco in Pakistan and Policy gap analysis’ is conducted by Heart File, a non-profit think tank, through grant from Vital Strategies and with support of its partners including Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Blue Veins and Association for Better Pakistan.

The purpose of the study is to support the government to develop sustainable and evidence based policy regulations for SLTs describes as a range of products that contain tobacco as the Primary ingredient that are used without burning the product usually consumed orally and through the nose.

The most common SLT in Pakistan is Naswar used by an estimated 18 million people while other products are snuff, ghutka, tobacco based paan, losses tobacco leaves, etc.

The study found that Naswar is available in about 97 percent of stores survey across the country. While snuff is available in about 63 percent stores, Ghutka in 31 percent stores, tobacco based Paan in 41 percent stores and tobacco leaves in 26 percent stores.

Around two third of all Naswar available in the market is sold in informal packing, while around a third is sold within formal packing, not bearing any health warning, product contents, or other tobacco product.

About 12 percent of Naswar products in market do not have the manufacturer name on the packing, while 13 percent do mention the name.

Over 99 percent of Naswar brands in market do not have product content listed on their packing while nearly 100 percent of snuff list the product content on their packing.

The study also founds that about 52 percent of stores selling SLTs in the country are located within 100 meter of an education institution while 64 percent of such stores are located within 500 m.

The findings suggest widespread violation of FCTC Articles concerning tobacco use, packaging, labeling, health warnings, taxes, content and sale to minors.

There is need for the introduction of standardized packaging guidelines for all SLT products with appropriate graphic health warning and content disclosure.

The study while mentioning a research finding showing that the level of carcinogenic tobacco specific nitrosamines (TSNAs) is high in Naswar has recommended an urgent need to establish a content regulation framework for SLT products in Pakistan.

The study also laid stress on banning SLTs sale to minors through enactment of a well functioning monitoring system.

The study also found complete absence of taxes on SLT products and suggested to introduce tax and price increase including imposition of both general sales tax and excise duty for smokeless tobacco products.

It also suggested a comprehensive media campaign to raise public awareness about SLT and building an anti tobacco advocacy coalition of legislators, health professionals, journalists, cancer charities and patient support group that can improve public health awareness.