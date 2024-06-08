Study suggests ‘xylitol’ may cause strokes and heart attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A new study warns that xylitol, a chemical commonly used in artificial sweeteners, may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

A research published in the ‘European Heart Journal’ has shown that high blood xylitol levels elevate the risk of heart attack, stroke, or other heart problems within three years.

The findings emerged from an analysis of over 3,000 people in America and Europe.

In laboratory studies, researchers discovered that xylitol causes platelets to clot, thereby increasing the risk of blood clots.

Notably, xylitol is a zero-calorie artificial sweetener frequently used in sugar-free toffees, chewing gum, baking items, and toothpaste.