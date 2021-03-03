UrduPoint.com
Study Tour Of Differently Abled Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:11 PM

The differently abled children of Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre Thatta visited Hyderabad in connection with a study tour on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The differently abled children of Government Special education and Rehabilitation Centre Thatta visited Hyderabad in connection with a study tour on Wednesday.

The children visited Institute of Sindhology and library, University of Sindh, where Deputy Director, DCAR, Jamshoro Piaro Khan, welcomed and distributed fruits among the students, said a statement issued here.

Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch also arranged refreshments and gifts to the differently abled children and staff at Rani Bagh.

Gada Soomro, Assistant Commissioner, Qasimabad welcomed them on behalf of commissioner.

Differently abled children and staff of the centre also visited Boulevard Mall Hyderabad and enjoyed local foods there.

They also visited Kotri Barrage and Indus River.

It is to mention here that Special Assistant to CM Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has directed the heads of the Special Education and Rehabilitation Centers to keep arranging excursion trips for differently abled children in order to develop confidence among them.

