UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Tracks COVID-19 Spread In Pediatric Dialysis Unit

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:12 PM

Study tracks COVID-19 spread in pediatric dialysis unit

As COVID-19 continues its sweep around the globe, dialysis units have continued to be hotspots for the virus' spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :As COVID-19 continues its sweep around the globe, dialysis units have continued to be hotspots for the virus' spread.

Researchers at Indiana University school of Medicine hope to combat that threat, through a novel study published in JAMA.

The study, conducted by members of the Pediatric Nephrology Dialysis Unit at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, used antibody testing on patients, doctors, nurses and staff within the unit to track symptomatic and asymptomatic spread in a confined space, such as a dialysis unit, Science Daily reported.

Studies from Wuhan, China show the spread of COVID-19 among dialysis units, but this study is the first of its kind in a pediatric setting, as well as being one that used antibody status as a determining factor.

There are unique exposure challenges in dialysis units that limit social distancing efforts, including open bay formats and rotating nursing assignments. Dialysis units find threat among many infectious diseases and COVID-19 is dangerous to patients receiving dialysis," David Hains, MD, lead investigator on the study.

"Our study also highlights the importance of distancing," said Hains, division chief of pediatric nephrology in the Department of Pediatrics.

"We saw a dramatic decrease in 'new' cases as we implemented more aggressive measures to protect our patients and staff.

More studies to examine this are underway by a number of people here on campus." The group's study tracked 13 patients, 11 nurses, four staff and 10 physicians. By day 21 of the study, 11 health care workers and three patients had positive COVID-19 antibodies. No participants developed symptoms between days seven and 21.

"This study found a high occurrence of COVID-19 antibodies in individuals interacting in a pediatric dialysis unit. This high rate of occurrence suggests that more health care workers may be antibody-positive than would otherwise be expected," Hains said. "Testing for the presence of these antibodies can allow for strategically staffing the care of patients who have COVID-19, or who are suspected to be positive, with nurses and physicians who also have tested positive for these antibodies."Hains said that a nurse who was participating in the study did not exhibit any of the symptoms of the virus and had a positive antibody test. She subsequently had a COVID-19 PCR test, which came back positive. Because of that test, Hains said, his group was able to react quickly to the situation.

"When she had a COVID-19 test, she was positive. That allowed us to rapidly quarantine her, which may have helped prevent the spread in our unit," Hains said. "I can see this being utilized in other healthcare settings or arenas where distancing is not easily done."

Related Topics

China Wuhan David Lead May From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Secretary Health underlines joint efforts against ..

2 minutes ago

IOM Urges Governments to Make Mental Health of Mig ..

2 minutes ago

Remdesivir Not Silver Bullet, But Important Part o ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Antiviral Research Organization Allays Conce ..

8 minutes ago

Oxfam Poised to Raise About $3Mln for Aid to Refug ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.