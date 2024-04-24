Study visit of Social Solidarity and Inclusion of Timor-Leste to BISP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion of Timor-Leste visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) office on Wednesday to study its social protection initiatives and explore collaboration opportunities.

Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Amer Ali Ahmad extended a warm welcome to a 12-member delegation from the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion (MSSI) of Timor-Leste at BISP headquarters.

Led by Ms. Veronica Das Dores, Minister of Social Solidarity and Inclusion, the delegation's visit aimed to explore avenues of collaboration and learn from BISP's extensive experience in social protection initiatives.

Highlighting BISP's commitment to enhancing social welfare, Secretary BISP emphasized the importance of sharing experiences and best practices to address the challenges faced by vulnerable populations.

Secretary BISP reiterated the organization's emphasis on the Nashonuma Programme, aimed at providing essential food and nutrition support to those in need.

DG NSER/CCT Naveed Akbar provided a comprehensive overview of BISP's initiatives, focusing particularly on the National Socioeconomic Registry (NSER), Kafaalat, Nashonuma, and Taleemi Wazaif programmes.

Ms. Veronica Das Dores commended BISP for its impactful programs and expressed keen interest in understanding BISP's operational framework, particularly its NSER database. She emphasized the importance of leveraging BISP's expertise to strengthen social protection mechanisms in Timor-Leste.

Secretary BISP assured the provision of technical support to facilitate the implementation of social protection programs in Timor-Leste, underscoring the commitment to promote bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both nations' citizens.

The delegation comprised notable figures including Ms. Coco Ushiyama, Country Director and Representative of the World Food Programme (WFP) for Pakistan, and Ms. Alba Cecilia Garzon, Country Director and Representative of WFP for Timor-Leste, among others. Representing BISP were Dr. Tahir Noor, Additional Secretary BISP, and all the Director Generals of BISP.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism for future collaborations and a strengthened partnership aimed at advancing social solidarity and inclusion efforts in their respective countries.