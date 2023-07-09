Study workshop on Language of Sindhi text books concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A two-day Study workshop on the language of Sindhi Textbooks concluded here at Sindhi Language Authority on Sunday.

Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ishaque Samjejo in his welcome address said that it was a moment of happiness that we were availing the opportunity to think and work for better education of children seriously.

He said that this was not a traditional workshop but an important session as compiling curriculum was important and difficult work like inspection of textbooks was also an important the session, He said that we on behalf of Sindhi Language Authority were trying to highlight the deficiencies by taking a review of all text books of Sindhi essays with the help of Literary experts and also prepare recommendations and submit the same to Sindh Government and relevant institutions so that errors could be rectified.

Samjejo said that SLA also worked on textbooks in the period of Dr.

Nabi Bux Khan Baloch, Dr. Ghulam Ali Allana and Dr. Fehmida Hussain and also working now.

Secretary SLA Dr. Ehsan Danish said that we were trying to ensure correct usage of Sindhi Language and in this connection two-day the workshop proved fruitful regarding a study of textbooks.

He hoped that this work would continue with the same spirit and a report about the workshop would be published and also preserved.