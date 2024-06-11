Study Workshop To Review Of Textbooks Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Sindhi Language Authority organized a study workshop under title ‘Review of text books of class six to 10th’ here on Tuesday.
Eminent Sindhi scholars, writers, intellectuals, teachers and representatives of relevant departments attended the workshop.
Describing objectives of training workshop Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr.
Ehsan Danish said that Sindhi Language Authority was conducting two types of workshops including one based on training and another based on Study workshop.
He said that the Authority had conducted reviews on textbooks from 1st to 5th class and now have invited language experts for the second phase of text books review and a comprehensive report would be sent to relevant institutions based on the recommendations of language experts. Eminent Scholar Taj Joyo, Poetess Shabnam Gul, Idress Jatoi and others expressed views on the topic.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NHA achieves milestones in Peshawar Northern Bypass Project, focuses on uninterrupted construction2 minutes ago
-
Gillani, Jane Marriott discuss issues of mutual interest2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks FIA, Immigration response on PTI leader’s travel ban2 minutes ago
-
Training on climate sensitive budgeting, finance transparency' held3 minutes ago
-
DC asked to notify price fixation committees3 minutes ago
-
IHC allows electronic media to report court proceedings as per SC guidelines3 minutes ago
-
DC Khanewal takes steps to check overcharging in public transport duriing Eid3 minutes ago
-
SBRC accepted 80 companies as seed importers: Economic Survey12 minutes ago
-
CPEC Phase 2 fueling Pakistan's economic boom: Ahsan Iqbal12 minutes ago
-
SFA strives to create awareness on salt iodization : DG SFA12 minutes ago
-
SC orders to close all restaurants including Monal in Margalla Hills13 minutes ago
-
Traditional 'Sher Khawani' event held at PAC13 minutes ago