Study Workshop To Review Of Textbooks Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Sindhi Language Authority organized a study workshop under title ‘Review of text books of class six to 10th’ here on Tuesday.

Eminent Sindhi scholars, writers, intellectuals, teachers and representatives of relevant departments attended the workshop.

Describing objectives of training workshop Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr.

Ehsan Danish said that Sindhi Language Authority was conducting two types of workshops including one based on training and another based on Study workshop.

He said that the Authority had conducted reviews on textbooks from 1st to 5th class and now have invited language experts for the second phase of text books review and a comprehensive report would be sent to relevant institutions based on the recommendations of language experts. Eminent Scholar Taj Joyo, Poetess Shabnam Gul, Idress Jatoi and others expressed views on the topic.

