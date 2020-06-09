UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stun Batons To Enforce Covid SOPs Amounts To Torture

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:03 PM

Stun batons to enforce Covid SOPs amounts to torture

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is shocked to learn that the district administration and local police in Faisalabad have used stun batons to enforce Covid-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th June, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is shocked to learn that the district administration and local police in Faisalabad have used stun batons to enforce Covid-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). This is in flagrant violation of both Article 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan and the UN Convention Against Torture, to which Pakistan is a state party.

The use of stun batons and similar implements clearly carries state endorsement if the police have been equipped with them, even though there is no sanction for this in Pakistani law. The practice amounts to torture and the disproportionate use of force – both prohibited under international human rights instruments.

Nor is this the first time that law enforcement agencies have used regressive measures to enforce Covid-19-related SOPs: it was common to hear of people being made to assume humiliating positions if suspected of violating the earlier lockdown.

The prohibition on torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment is absolute and cannot be justified under any circumstances – including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis must not be tackled at the expense of human rights – this is not an ‘either/or’ situation.

HRCP strongly urges the Punjab government and Punjab police to investigate this matter and hold to account the officers and district government personnel concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Police United Nations Government Of Punjab Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Zeina, the youngest Emirati stranded abroad, retur ..

19 minutes ago

Angara Rocket Goes Into Production for 1st Launch ..

18 minutes ago

Tanzania opposition says attack on leader 'politic ..

18 minutes ago

Drizzle, winds turn weather pleasant

18 minutes ago

Pandemic Impacts China-Russia Exchanges, Cooperati ..

18 minutes ago

PHA officials visited Shahdara to inspect the beau ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.