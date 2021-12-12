Stuntman Raja Ali enthralls audience at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Audience was enthralled at the new campus of International Islamic University (IIU) as Rajab Ali, a talented stuntman yesterday showcased his talent where his unbelievable skills and agility were lauded by a huge crowd of students and university employees.

20 years old Rajab hails from the area of Shah Jamal District Muzzafar Garh. He has been performing stunning acrobatics for the last three years. He also has the honor of traveling on foot from Karachi via Lahore to Islamabad.

The event of his performance was organized by the Department of Protocol and Public Relations (P&PR) of the university.

Rajab Ali in his performance did not let 8 motorcycles defeat him as he resisted standing between both sides as bikers tried full accelerators. He also picked up an 80kg man in his hands while hanging on the branch of a tree with his legs. He also showcased his talent as bikers and a car rolled over him. He also did a stunt of passing the car over his hands. His performance also included wall climbing, head balancing on the bike and car and bricks breaking on his chest.

"I am privileged and honored at IIUI as the university gave me love and recognized my talent" said an overwhelmed Rajab.

He thanked the Department of Protocol and Public Relations and university administration for the support, encouragement and opportunity to perform in front of a mammoth gathering.

On the occasion, Incharge Protocol and Public Relations, Nasir Farid, Provost (male hostels) Dr. Ibrar Anver, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Khalil ur Rehman, Assistant Directors P&PR Al-Hassan & Muhammad Nauman, faculty members, employees and a large number of students were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Farid said that IIUI as per vision of IIUI President shall continue recognizing the talent. He said the university management is keen to provide all learning facilities and opportunities including co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Dr. Ibrar Anver appreciating the activity said that a healthy campus must have healthy activities and this stunt show is an omen of this attribute. He vowed to continue such constructive initiatives and appreciated the hard work of P&PR for conducting the event.

Rajab Ali at the end was awarded university souvenirs and gifts.