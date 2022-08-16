STWA elects office bearers

UrduPoint.com

Muqaddam Khan and Mohammad Junaid, in a meeting on Tuesday, were elected with consensus as president and general secretary, respectively, of Shahmansoor Township Welfare Association (STWA).

The meeting was presided over by Dr Gul Mohammad, and attended by residents of all six sectors.

According to details, the other office-bearers include Mumtaz Ali Khan as vice-president-1, Dr Waheed Alam Jan as vice-president-2, Asad Iqbal as joint secretary and Siyar Mohammad as finance secretary.

The executive council members include Dr Gul Mohammad, Dr Mohammad Shafiq, Dr Abdur Rehman, Ikram Khan, Ali Johar, Zia Mohammad and Riaz Gul.

The unanimous decision of the participants was that the township residents were confronting numerous problems, to address which the STWA cabinet and executive council would make joint efforts, while utilizing all their energies and capabilities to create an environment of cooperation and coordination with the officials of Swabi Development Authority (SDA).

The newly elected president and general secretary said that they expected that the executive council and members of the association would fully back them in their resolve to meet the demands of the residents; play their due role to resolve their problems and work with complete determination.

Dr Gul, Dr Shafiq and Dr Rehman vowed that they would vigorously support the cabinet members and a joint meeting of the cabinet and executive council would be held on coming Friday in order to pinpoint the problems and how they could be tackled in a better way.

