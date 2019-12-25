Style training session for journalists' families on Dec 31

Style training sessions for the families of journalists will take place on December 31 under National Press Club (NPC) and Opinion Makers here

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) Style training sessions for the families of journalists will take place on December 31 under National Press Club (NPC) and Opinion Makers here .Training will be imparted in bridal make up, styling and hair cutting from 11 am to 4 pm.

During one day training session, world fame stylist, Make up artist M Ramzan will provide training to families of journalists.,Secretary National Press club Anwar Raza has appealed to families of journalists to participate in this session enthusiastically.Gifts and certificates will also be awarded to women participants at the conclusion of training session.