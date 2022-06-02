UrduPoint.com

STZA Clarifies News About Technology Zones

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

STZA clarifies news about technology zones

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Thursday issued a clarification regarding a news item published in different sections of media regarding establishment of zones in future.

"The figure attributed to the Chairman STZA in the a news item issued on June 01 by some section of media with the headline 'STZA to establish five technology zones in different cities: Chairman' was wrong as the number of Technology Zones to be established soon is sixteen (16) as opposed to sixty (60) as inadvertently reported," said a news statement on Thursday.

STZA was established to boost Pakistan's Knowledge Economy through the development of a technology ecosystem by leveraging the Triple Helix Model of Innovation.

