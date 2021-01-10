STZA office bearers assume office

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly elected chairman of Sialkot Tannery Zone Association (STZA) Chaudhry Raza Munir and Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Abdul Waheed Sandal have assumed offices of their respective organizations.

Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed, Chairman Dry Port Sheikh Naveed Iqbal, Shehzada Iqbal Syed, Director SIAL Chaudhry Tahir Munir, Hazik Tahir, Company Secretary SIAL, Mohammad Jahangir Khan and Project Director Mohammad Atif were also present.

Chairman Ch Raza Munir and Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Abdul Waheed Sandal paid rich tributes to the services of outgoing office bearers and expressed their determination to carry on the projects initiated by them. Outgoing Chairman Sarfraz Bhatti, CEO Syed Ehtesham Mazhar thanked all the directors and staff for their full cooperation.