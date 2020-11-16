SU academic activities to continue, despite employees tested Covid positive: Spokesman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The authorities of University of Sindh Jamshoro decided to continue academic activities in all campuses despite seven varsity employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that after confirmation of positive cases among seven employees, all offices of the administration block of the varsity were fumigated and disinfected with directives to all officers and employees to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures.

The affected employees with Covid-19 belonged to Hyderabad and its vicinity and went in quarantine, the spokesman informed and added that the test of other varsity employees and officers found negative.

The university spokesman said that the authorities have decided to continue academic and research activities in campuses with strict compliance of SOPs.