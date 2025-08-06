SU academic convocation in December, computer-based test made mandatory for MPhil, PhD, Teaching Assistant Candidates

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) An important meeting of the Deans Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Sindh (SU), Prof Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati, during which it was decided to hold the academic convocation in December 2025.

According to the university spokesperson, the meeting also decided that for the academic year 2025, MPhil and PhD candidates will be required to take a computer-based test. Similarly, computer-based tests will also be conducted for young candidates applying for Teaching Assistant positions in various departments to ensure transparency.

During the meeting, the VC, Dr Khoumbhati, directed the deans to ensure that class timetables and schedules are displayed on notice boards before the university reopens after the summer break.

He also directed the heads of departments to ensure that faculty members take their classes on time and that student attendance was regularly uploaded to the LMS.