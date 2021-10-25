SU academic council elections postponed

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has postponed the polling for election of the members of the Academic Council.

The Registrar University of Sindh informed here on Monday that the polling for elections has been postponed due to engagements of the management for conduct of pre-entry test scheduled on October 30 and 31.