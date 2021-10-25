UrduPoint.com

SU Academic Council Elections Postponed

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has postponed the polling for election of the members of the Academic Council

The Registrar University of Sindh informed here on Monday that the polling for elections has been postponed due to engagements of the management for conduct of pre-entry test scheduled on October 30 and 31.

