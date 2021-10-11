UrduPoint.com

SU Academic Council Recommends Launching AD, BS Program At Its Affiliated Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

SU academic council recommends launching AD, BS program at its affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The 42nd meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Sindh Jamshoro which was held on Monday under the chair of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has recommended various decisions.

The decisions were taken in the meeting included abolishment of BA, B.Sc, B.Com & M.A programmes and launching of Associate Degree (AD) as well as BS (4 years) programmes in the affiliated colleges.

The meeting made such recommendations following suggestions from Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, the university spokesman informed.

The meeting was attended by all the professors of the university and officials of affiliated colleges including the regional directors of Sindh Education Department, Mirpur Khas and Hyderabad as members of the academic council.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor asked the Regional Directors of affiliated Colleges to send the Names of the professors of each discipline to the Inspector of Colleges of the varsity as per their seniority so that their appointment in the Academic Council could be made on the basis of merit.

He briefed the participants on the financial affairs of the university, budget, details of fees, monthly expenses, operational expenses and other matters in depth. He also briefed the members about the Associate Degree (AD) programme, its background and other issues introduced by HEC as an alternative of BA, B.Sc, B.Com and MA.

The Principal of Zubeda Girls College Hyderabad requested the Vice Chancellor to ask the professors of the university to train the college teachers and come to give academic lectures at different occasions. On such a request, the Vice Chancellor agreed that the professors of the university were ready to provide training to the teachers of the colleges free of cost.

The Vice Chancellor agreed to extend varsity's all-out cooperation with the teachers of the affiliated colleges and give them training in order to impart quality education to the students at intermediate level.

Among others, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Memon was also present on the occasion.

