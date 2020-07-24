SU academic council resolves to conduct 1st semester exams 2020 via virtual mode

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Sindh in the 41st meeting of its academic council resolved to conduct the first semester examinations 2020 via online mode based on oral presentation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The University of Sindh in the 41st meeting of its academic council resolved to conduct the first semester examinations 2020 via online mode based on oral presentation. The academic council of the university- met on Friday via zoom cloud option under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat- confirming the minutes of its previous meeting, also decided not to opt for pre-entrance test for admission to the academic year 2021 if the Pandemic situation persisted, otherwise it resolved to act as usual.The meeting also accorded its approval for the revised syllabus of the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science (IMCS) to accelerate the pace of the ongoing process of its accreditation.

The meeting also extended its positive nod to implementation of the Uniform Semester System Policy to come into effect from the upcoming academic year as per directives of Higher education Commission Islamabad.

The resolutions made there-in would be placed before the university syndicate in its upcoming meeting for consideration and final decision.

The meeting extended accolades to Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director Sindh University IT Services Centre Prof. Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani, Director ORIC Dr. Zeeshan Ali Bhatti and Director QEC Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani upon successful completion of academic semester through online mode and for having developed and designed efficient LMS alternative to offshoot the pandemic obstacle in the class flow.

The meeting also expressed grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Dr. Aftab Ahmed Charan, Assistant Professor, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Sindh University Campus Dadu due to Covid-19.

The Pro Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of all additional campuses, Deans of all Faculties, Registrar, relevant Administrative Heads, all Academic Heads, Professors, Learned Members of Syndicate, Members of the academic council itself and other relevant staff participated in the meeting.