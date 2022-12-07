SU advises admission aspirants on sports quota to submit required certificate by December 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Director of Sports (Boys) at the University of Sindh Jamshoro has advised the candidates to submit their sports certificates from December 10 to December 31, 2022, who wish to take admissions to the bachelor degree programmes on sports quota for the academic year 2023 so that their trials may be conducted in due course of time.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Director of Sports (Boys) at the University of Sindh Jamshoro has advised the candidates to submit their sports certificates from December 10 to December 31, 2022, who wish to take admissions to the bachelor degree programmes on sports quota for the academic year 2023 so that their trials may be conducted in due course of time.

He informed that candidates can submit their sports certificates at the Directorate of Sports during office hours from December 10 onwards and maintained that no certificate will be accepted after December 31, 2022.

He said that after submitting the certificates of boxing, badminton, tennis, football, cricket, and other games, the documents will be scrutinized and verified, after which the schedule for the trials of these games will be issued.