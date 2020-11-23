SU advises girl students to evacuate Marvi hostel for complete disinfection

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh University, Jamshoro's management has decided to evacuate girl's hostel after 13 students including a foreigner had tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier and were sent under isolation.

According to sources, Sindh University administration has taken the decision of evacuation of Marvi hostel rooms in view of emergence of coronavirus positive cases and advised all students to immediately leave the hostel so that all rooms could be disinfected.

However, the girl students residing in Marvi hostel have also expressed concern over decision for their evacuation and demanded for an alternate accommodation so that their education could not be affected.

Due to the decision of hostel evacuation hundreds of girl student would face problems and they could not be able to attend the classes or other academic activities, students said.