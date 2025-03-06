SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi language through AI

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has strongly criticised the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, over its alleged failure in governance, infrastructure development and public service delivery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In a significant step towards linguistic and technological innovation, a high-level meeting was held between Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbati and the Director of the Abdul Majid Bhurgri Institute of Language Engineering (AMBILE) Amar Fayaz Burero at the VC office to discuss fostering collaboration in research on the Sindhi language and computational linguistics, with a strategic focus on developing robust Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools to support the advancement of the Sindhi language.

According to a statement issued by the university, during the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khoumbati assured that a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the University of Sindh and AMBILE will soon be finalized and inked for collaboration.

This collaboration will facilitate the selection of students from the Department of Sindhi and institute of mathematics & computer science for specialized training at AMBILE, enabling them to contribute to cutting-edge projects, including the development of Sindhi NLP tools, WordNet and the expansion of Sindhi Large Language Models (LLMs) to address the evolving demands of artificial intelligence.

In response to a request from the Director AMBILE Amar Fayaz Buriro, the Vice-Chancellor invited Dr. Kamran Dahri from the IT department to explore integrating the Sindhi language into the university’s digital ecosystem. A key decision was reached to develop and launch a dedicated sub domain featuring a Sindhi-language user interface (UI) for the University of Sindh’s official website next month.

Recognizing the need to equip students with expertise in AI and NLP, the meeting concluded with the decision to initiate a specialized lecture series in the coming weeks. Director AMBILE will lead these sessions, offering insights into the modernization of Sindhi language applications in the AI era.

Moreover, both parties underscored the importance of developing an online database for speech-to-text and text-to-speech applications, supported by community-driven voice datasets and student-led initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Amar Fayaz Burero presented AMBILE’s latest newsletters to Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khoumbati.