UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Announce Fee Schedule For Semester Examinations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

SU announce fee schedule for semester examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Semesters) University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday announced the schedule of submission of fee for semesters examinations of public and private affiliated colleges.

According to announcement, the last date for submission of fee for examinations of 2-Year ADE Programme Part-I and Part-II (1st and 2nd Semesters), B.Ed (Hons) Part-I to Part-IV (1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th Semesters) has been fixed as November 30, 2020, while the candidates can submit the examination fee with late fee of Rs. 5,000/- from December 1 to 4, 2020, he added.

Besides, the last date for submission of examination fee for 4-Years BBA (Hons) Programme Part-I to Part-IV (1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th Semesters), 2-Year MBA (Hons) Programme after 2Years BBA (Hons) 1st and 3rd semesters, 4-Year MBA Programme Part-I to Part-IV (1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th semesters), 2-Year MBA Evening Programme (1st and 4thsemesters) and 5-Year LLB (Hons) Programme Part- 1 to Part-5 (3rd, 5th, 7th and 9thsemesters) has been fixed as December 7, 2020 while the candidates can submit examination fee with late fee of Rs. 5,000/- from December 8 to 11, 2020.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

20 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

22 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

37 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.