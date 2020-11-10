SU announce fee schedule for semester examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Semesters) University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday announced the schedule of submission of fee for semesters examinations of public and private affiliated colleges.

According to announcement, the last date for submission of fee for examinations of 2-Year ADE Programme Part-I and Part-II (1st and 2nd Semesters), B.Ed (Hons) Part-I to Part-IV (1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th Semesters) has been fixed as November 30, 2020, while the candidates can submit the examination fee with late fee of Rs. 5,000/- from December 1 to 4, 2020, he added.

Besides, the last date for submission of examination fee for 4-Years BBA (Hons) Programme Part-I to Part-IV (1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th Semesters), 2-Year MBA (Hons) Programme after 2Years BBA (Hons) 1st and 3rd semesters, 4-Year MBA Programme Part-I to Part-IV (1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th semesters), 2-Year MBA Evening Programme (1st and 4thsemesters) and 5-Year LLB (Hons) Programme Part- 1 to Part-5 (3rd, 5th, 7th and 9thsemesters) has been fixed as December 7, 2020 while the candidates can submit examination fee with late fee of Rs. 5,000/- from December 8 to 11, 2020.