SU announced LLB annual examination results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday announced the results of LLB Part-I, Part-II and Part-III Annual Examination 2020.

According to announcement, a total of 537 candidates were appeared in LLB Part-I Annual Examination of them 477 have been declared pass in all papers.

In LLB Part-II annual examination, 1389 out of 1551 candidates have been declared pass in all papers.

In LLB Part-III annual examination, a total of 3471 candidates were appeared, of them 3117 have been declared pass. Among passed candidates, 1442 have obtained first class marks while 1675 candidates have been declared pass with second class marks.