SU Announces 2nd Semester 5-Year LLB Programme Examination Schedule

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 08:23 PM

SU announces 2nd semester 5-Year LLB Programme examination schedule

The Controller of Semester Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced that second semester 5-Year LLB Programme examination of all public and private sector law colleges will be conducted from August 29, 2023

According to university spokesman, the detailed schedule of the examination will be circulated to all concerned shortly. The first semester examination of all batches will also be started from August 29, 2023 therefore, the principals of colleges should also ensure completion of courses before start of semester examination, the spokesman advised.

