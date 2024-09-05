Open Menu

SU Announces "Academic Convocation 2019-2023" In October

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced that its "Academic Convocation 2019-2023" will be held in the last week of October 2024. According to the university spokesperson, the online registration process for the convocation has started and will remain open until September 17.

Graduates who passed out in the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 will be able to receive their degrees at the event. Those interested in attending the convocation can register via the link: http://convocation.usindh.edu.pk.

