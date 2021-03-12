SU announces admissions in 2-Year Associate Degree Programme for affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Registrar University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced admissions in 2-Year Associate Degree Programme 2021 in affiliated colleges.

According to announcement, the admissions in 2-Year Associate Degree (Arts, Science and Commerce) Part-I for Academic Year 2021 in affiliated college will start from March 15 and continue till April 15.