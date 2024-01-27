SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under special self-finance category

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Sindh University (SU) Jamshoro has announced admissions to leftover seats of 5- in various Bachelor degree Programmes including year LLB program under special self-finance category (SSFC) here on Saturday.

According to a circular issued here by the directorate of admissions, candidates who had secured 50% or above Score in the law admission test (LAT) taken by the Education testing council of higher education commission (HEC) and have not been granted admissions, are eligible for admissions to LLB (5-year) program by submitting additional 25% fees under the special self-finance category for the academic year 2024.

The online applications can be submitted till January 30, 2024 through e-portal, Meanwhile candidates desirous of getting admissions in Bachelor degree programmes on leftover seats and had secured 30% or above score in entry test can submit their application forms by submitting additional 25% fees under the special self-finance category for the academic year 2024.

APP/nsm