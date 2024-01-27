- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under special self-finance ..
SU Announces Admissions To Leftover, Bachelor Degree, LLB 5 Year Program Under Special Self-finance Category
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
The Sindh University (SU) Jamshoro has announced admissions to leftover seats of 5- in various Bachelor degree Programmes including year LLB program under special self-finance category (SSFC) here on Saturday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Sindh University (SU) Jamshoro has announced admissions to leftover seats of 5- in various Bachelor degree Programmes including year LLB program under special self-finance category (SSFC) here on Saturday.
According to a circular issued here by the directorate of admissions, candidates who had secured 50% or above Score in the law admission test (LAT) taken by the Education testing council of higher education commission (HEC) and have not been granted admissions, are eligible for admissions to LLB (5-year) program by submitting additional 25% fees under the special self-finance category for the academic year 2024.
The online applications can be submitted till January 30, 2024 through e-portal, Meanwhile candidates desirous of getting admissions in Bachelor degree programmes on leftover seats and had secured 30% or above score in entry test can submit their application forms by submitting additional 25% fees under the special self-finance category for the academic year 2024.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted15 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers22 minutes ago
-
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections36 minutes ago
-
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election37 minutes ago
-
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran49 minutes ago
-
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held43 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa43 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary43 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls38 minutes ago
-
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran38 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan38 minutes ago
-
CM performs Umrah, prays for country38 minutes ago