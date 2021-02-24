SU announces admissions under special self-finance category

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh has announced admissions to the left over seats of bachelor degree programme under special self-finance category (SSFC).

According to announcement here on Wednesday, the Director Admissions informed that the candidates who had applied for admissions to the bachelor degree programme for the academic year 2021 but could not seek enrollment in any discipline or got admissions in undesired disciplines, can log on to their e-portal on varsity's website and apply for the leftover seats.

He said the desirous could submit online applications through e-portal by selecting their preferred choices, which will be admitted under special self-finance category with 25 percent additional fee.

The online applications can be submitted through e-portal till February 26, 2021 and after which the merit list of special self-finance category will be issued on March 1, 2021, he informed and added that successful candidates could submit their admission fee from March 2 to March 5, 2021.

The Director Admissions also announced admissions to leftover seats of the 5-year LLB programme under special self-finance category (SSFC).

He informed that the candidates who have passed the law admission test (LAT) taken by the higher education commission (HEC) and have not been granted admissions, are eligible for admissions to LLB (5-year) programme under the special self-finance category for the academic year 2021.

The online applications can be submitted till February 26, 2021 through e-portal, while the merit list will be issued on March 1 while the successful candidates will be able to submit their admission fee from March 2 to March 5, 2021, he informed.