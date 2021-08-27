SU announces annual examinations of 3-year LLB programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Haq Kandhro Friday announced to conduct annual examinations of 3-year LLB (Part I, II and II) from September 2, 2021.

The examinations starting from September 2 will continue till September 17, 2021 from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, he said and advised the candidates to arrive at examination centers at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time and avoid bringing any book, guide or paper with them.

Besides, carrying cellular phone set or other electronic devices and gadget in examination center is strictly prohibited, he maintained.