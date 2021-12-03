UrduPoint.com

SU Announces Applicants' Interviews For Sindh Endowment Scholarships

SU announces applicants' interviews for Sindh Endowment Scholarships

The Director Students Financial Aid Office University of Sindh, Jamshoro here on Friday informed that the varsity management will conduct interviews of applicants who applied for Sindh Endowment Scholarships 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Director Students Financial Aid Office University of Sindh, Jamshoro here on Friday informed that the varsity management will conduct interviews of applicants who applied for Sindh Endowment Scholarships 2020.

The interviews of the applicants will be held at the Institute of business Administration University of Sindh on December 11, 2021 at 9 a.m., he informed and advised the applicants to appear along with Student's Identity Card, Parent/Guardian Income Certificate, First Year Mark Sheet and Death Certificate in case of father's death.

