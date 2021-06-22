SU announces B.Ed, M.Ed annual exams schedule

The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday announced the schedule of annual examinations of B.Ed and M.Ed Non-Formal Programme only for failure candidates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday announced the schedule of annual examinations of B.Ed and M.Ed Non-Formal Programme only for failure candidates.

According to announcement, the annual examinations of B.Ed and M.Ed non-formal programme would be conducted from July 1 to July12 at Faculty of education, Elsa Kazi Campus, University of Sindh Hyderabad and final lesson plan from B.Ed students would be held from July 13 to July14. The oral exams/ viva voce would be held on July 15 at the Faculty of Education.