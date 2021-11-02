UrduPoint.com

SU Announces B.Ed, M.Ed (Off Campus) Annual Examinations 2018 Results

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:22 PM

SU announces B.Ed, M.Ed (Off campus) annual examinations 2018 results

The Controller of Annual Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday announced the results of B.Ed and M.Ed (Off Campus) Annual Examinations 2018

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday announced the results of B.Ed and M.Ed (Off Campus) Annual Examinations 2018.

According to announcement, two candidates in B.

Ed (Off Campus) were declared pass in first class and 14 in second class while in M.Ed (Off Campus) Examinations 2018, a total of 29 candidates were declared pass in first class, 111 in second class and one candidate has been declared pass with third class marks.

