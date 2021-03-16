SU announces BSc (Pass) Part-1, Annual Examinations result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday announced the results of B.Sc (Pass) Part I Annual Examinations 2019 of the affiliated colleges.

According to the announcement, a total of 12501 candidates took part in the examinations, of the 7085 candidates have been declared successful and 4460 fail in the examinations.

The results of 16 candidates have been rejected due to certain reasons while the results of 36 students have been withheld due to various reasons.