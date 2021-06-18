SU announces entry test schedule for admission in M.S., M.Phil degree programmes

(@FahadShabbir)

The Director Research and Graduate Studies University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced the schedule of entry test for admissions in various disciplines under M.S and M.Phil degree programmes for academic year 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Director Research and Graduate Studies University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced the schedule of entry test for admissions in various disciplines under M.S and M.Phil degree programmes for academic year 2021.

According to university spokesman, the entry test of the candidates for admission in disciplines of English Linguistics, English Literature, business Administration, Commerce, Islamic Culture, urdu, Sindh, Public Administration, Economics, Sociology, Muslim History, Criminology, International Relations, Political Science, Psychology, Genetics, Micro-Biology and Bio-Chemistry will be conducted on June 28 at 10 a.m. at departments' concerned.

The entry test of the candidates for admissions in disciplines of Zoology, I.

I., Software Engineering, Data Sciences, Telecommunication, Electronics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Inorganic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry and Analytical Chemistry will be conducted on June 29 at 10 a.m. at departments' concerned.

The entry test of the candidates for admissions in disciplines of Chemical Sciences, Geography, Botany, Physiology, Environmental Sciences, Physical education and Health, Gender Studies,Statistics, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology and Pharmacy Practice will be conducted on July 1 at departments' concerned, while entry test for admissions in Education Faculty will be conducted on July 2 at Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad.