SU announces exam forms' submission schedule

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations, University of Sindh, Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui, Tuesday issued the schedule of submission of examination forms for students of BCS, BCIT, BSIT and BS Software engineering at all affiliated colleges.

He informed that the regular and failure students of BCS, BCIT, BS Information Technology and BS Software Engineering in all the affiliated public and private colleges could submit exam forms from January 29 to February 16 without late fee.

He also informed that examination fee for regular and failure students of BCS, BCIT Part I, Part-II and Part-III and BS Information Technology and BS Software Engineering Part I, Part-II, Part-III and Part-IV have been fixed as Rs.

2700 and Rs. 3800 respectively.He said the examination forms with late fee of Rs 5,000 could be submitted in the relevant colleges from February 17 to February 19.