UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Announces Exam Forms' Submission Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:17 PM

SU announces exam forms' submission schedule

The Controller of Annual Examinations, University of Sindh, Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui, Tuesday issued the schedule of submission of examination forms for students of BCS, BCIT, BSIT and BS Software engineering at all affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations, University of Sindh, Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui, Tuesday issued the schedule of submission of examination forms for students of BCS, BCIT, BSIT and BS Software engineering at all affiliated colleges.

He informed that the regular and failure students of BCS, BCIT, BS Information Technology and BS Software Engineering in all the affiliated public and private colleges could submit exam forms from January 29 to February 16 without late fee.

He also informed that examination fee for regular and failure students of BCS, BCIT Part I, Part-II and Part-III and BS Information Technology and BS Software Engineering Part I, Part-II, Part-III and Part-IV have been fixed as Rs.

2700 and Rs. 3800 respectively.He said the examination forms with late fee of Rs 5,000 could be submitted in the relevant colleges from February 17 to February 19.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology January February All From

Recent Stories

Indian claim of big democracy is totally a fraud: ..

13 seconds ago

'India's terrorcracy, not democracy'; says Governo ..

15 seconds ago

CS directs for chalking out plan to curb kite flyi ..

3 minutes ago

Fai slams India's rights abuses in Kashmir, disreg ..

3 minutes ago

SI suspended for misbehaving with woman

3 minutes ago

Americans' Satisfaction With Nation's Direction Di ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.