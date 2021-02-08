SU announces examination form schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday issued schedule for submission of examination forms for M.Com, M.Sc and MA (Previous and Final) Postgraduate (Regular Side) Annual Examinations 2019 in the affiliated colleges.

The Controller of Annual Examinations Prof Dr Siraj Kandhro informed that the candidates could submit forms for M.Com, M.Sc and MA (Previous and Final) Postgraduate (Regular Side) annual examination forms up to February 25 without late fee.

The examinations forms could be submitted from February 26 to March 10 with a late fee of Rs 3,000 and from March 11 to March 19, 2021 with a late fee of Rs 5,000 in respective colleges, he said.