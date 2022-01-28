UrduPoint.com

SU Announces Examination Schedule For MBA Evening Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 08:15 PM

SU announces examination schedule for MBA evening programme

Controller of Semester Examinations, University of Sindh Friday announced the schedule of third and sixth semesters two-year MBA evening programme of private affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Controller of Semester Examinations, University of Sindh Friday announced the schedule of third and sixth semesters two-year MBA evening programme of private affiliated colleges.

According to the announcement, the examinations will be started from February 8,2022 and will continue till February 13,2022.

The university management has set up one examination centre at College of Modern Sciences Hyderabad where all candidates of private affiliated colleges including the College of Modern Sciences Hyderabad, Anis Hassan Centre for Excellence Hyderabad, Institute of business Studies Hyderabad, Muhammad Institute of Science and Technology Mirpurkhas and Institute of Science and Technology Sukkur will appear for examination.

>