SU Announces First Phase Of Entry Test Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Sindh University Testing Center has announced the results of the first phase of the entry test, which have been published on the university's website.
According to the Director of the Sindh University Testing Center Dr. Aftab Chandio, a total of 9,009 candidates participated in the test, while 778 remained absent.
The results revealed that Aatif Ahmed Soomro from Larkana and Zohaib Ali Birahmani from Dadu both secured 85-85 marks, becoming the top scorers. Meanwhile, Mashooq Ali Mehr from Nawabshah and Aziz Haidar Abbasi from Sanghar secured second place with 80 marks each.
According to Dr. Chandio, 3 people who took the test in place of the candidates were also caught, and the decision about these candidates will be taken by the relevant committee.
He stated that the Sindh University Testing Center has maintained its tradition of promptly releasing entry test results.
