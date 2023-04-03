UrduPoint.com

SU Announces Interview Schedule For Admissions In M.Phil Disciplines For New Academic Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

SU announces interview schedule for admissions in M.Phil disciplines for new academic year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The heads of different academic departments of University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday announced the schedule of interviews of the successful candidates in the pre-entry test for admission in their respective departments under the new academic year 2023.

According to the announcement, the Chairperson Department of Zoology Prof.

Naheed Kaka has informed that interviews of the successful candidates will be held on April 10 and 11, 2023 in the premises of the department.

The Chairman Department of Sindhi Dr. Noor Muhammad Shah informed that interviews of the successful candidates will be held on April 10 at his office while Director Centre for Physical education Health and sports Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Ansari informed that the interviews of the successful candidates will be held at his office on April 11, 2023.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Education Kaka Jamshoro April

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Arabic books at El Escorial Libr ..

19 minutes ago
 ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

23 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

34 minutes ago
 RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to ..

RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to Collaboration&#039; government ..

34 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoni ..

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.