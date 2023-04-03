SU announces interview schedule for admissions in M.Phil disciplines for new academic year

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The heads of different academic departments of University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday announced the schedule of interviews of the successful candidates in the pre-entry test for admission in their respective departments under the new academic year 2023.

According to the announcement, the Chairperson Department of Zoology Prof.

Naheed Kaka has informed that interviews of the successful candidates will be held on April 10 and 11, 2023 in the premises of the department.

The Chairman Department of Sindhi Dr. Noor Muhammad Shah informed that interviews of the successful candidates will be held on April 10 at his office while Director Centre for Physical education Health and sports Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Ansari informed that the interviews of the successful candidates will be held at his office on April 11, 2023.