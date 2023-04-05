Close
SU Announces Interview Schedule For Admissions In M.Phil In Different Disciplines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

SU announces interview schedule for admissions in M.Phil in different disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The heads of different academic departments of University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday announced the schedule of interviews of those candidates who have been declared successful in written test for admission in M.Phil.

According to announcement, the interviews of the successful candidates for admission in pharmaceutics department will be held on April 6 at Faculty of Pharmacy. The interviews of the candidates for admission in Department of Pharmacology, Institute of Gender Studies and Political Science will be conducted on April 10 in respective departments and institute and the interview for admission in Analytical Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry will be held on April 10 at Dr M.

A. kazi Institute of Chemistry.

The interviews of the candidates for admission in Organic Chemistry and Physical Chemistry will be held at Dr M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry on April 11 and on the same day, the interviews of the candidates for admission in the Institute of Physics will also be conducted.

The interviews for admission in the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries and the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering will be held on April 12, 2023.

The candidates have been advised to bring the required academic certificates and CNIC along with them at the time of interviews.

