SU Announces Interviews For Admission In Postgraduate Classes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SU announces interviews for admission in postgraduate classes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The heads of different institutes, centres and departments of the University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday announced the conduct of interviews for successful candidates in the written test for admission in postgraduate classes.

According to the announcement, the Director Institute of Biochemistry Prof. Dr Nasim Aslam Channa and Director Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari Postgraduate Centre for Information and Communication Technology Prof. Dr Lachman Das Dhomeja have called the successful candidates on May 2 for interviews in their respective institutes and centre for admission in PhD.

Director Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science Prof, Dr Abdul Waseem Shaikh informed that the interviews of the successful candidates for admission in PhD would be conducted on May 3.

Whereas, Director Institute of Physics Prof. Dr Irfan Ali Memon, Chairman Department of Freshwater Biology Prof, Dr Khalid Hussain Lashari and Chairperson Department of Comparative Religion and Islamic Culture Dr Naheed Arain have called the successful candidates for interviews for admission in their respective institutes and departments on May 4.

