Open Menu

SU Announces Last Date For ADE/B.Ed Examination Form Submission

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SU announces last date for ADE/B.Ed examination form submission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Controller of Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday announced the last date for submission of examination forms for second-semester ADE/ B.Ed examinations in affiliated government colleges.

According to the announcement, the issuance of examination forms will start on November 21 and the regular and failed candidates can submit examination forms for the above examinations up to December 11, 2023 without late fee.

The candidates can also submit the examination forms from December 12 to 15 with late fee of Rs 5000.

APP/jvd/1712

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro November December From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

60 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

1 hour ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

1 hour ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

2 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

4 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

5 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

5 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan