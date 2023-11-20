SU announces last date for ADE/B.Ed examination form submission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Controller of Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday announced the last date for submission of examination forms for second-semester ADE/ B.Ed examinations in affiliated government colleges.

According to the announcement, the issuance of examination forms will start on November 21 and the regular and failed candidates can submit examination forms for the above examinations up to December 11, 2023 without late fee.

The candidates can also submit the examination forms from December 12 to 15 with late fee of Rs 5000.

APP/jvd/1712