SU announces MBA (Evening) semester examination in affiliated public and private colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Controller of Semester Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday informed that third and fourth semester examination of MBA (Evening) 2021-2022-Batch of affiliated public and private college will be conducted from June 21, 2023.

He informed that schedule of examination has already been dispatched to management of all public and private colleges which are affiliated with University of Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Semester Examination also announced the schedule of examination form and fee submission for ADE/B.

Ed examination to be conducted in affiliated private colleges.

According to announcement, the university will conduct the examination of ADE/B.Ed Part-I, first semester 2022-2023 batch, Part-II third semester 2021 batch, Part-III fifth semester 2020 batch and Part-IV seventh semester 2019 batch.

The last date for submission of examination forms with fee has been fixed as June 19, 2023 however the candidates can submit the examination forms with late fee of Rs. 5000/- from June 20 to 23, 2023.