SU Announces M.Phil, PhD In Pharmacy Practice Semester Classes Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Chairman Department of Pharmacy Practice Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto, has informed that semester classes of M.Phil and PhD in Pharmacy Practice for the academic year 2023 will be started from May 29.

According to an announcement here on Friday, he informed that classes will continue five days a week i.e. from Monday to Friday and the first period of M.Phil and PhD class will commence at 9 am.

He said that coursework classes of PhD (Pharmacy Practice) will also start from May 29 but the classes will take place 3 days a week i.

e. from Monday, Thursday to Friday.

He said that 2 days- Tuesday and Wednesday in a week had been reserved for PhD seminars.

The first period of PhD class will start at 9 am, he said and added that the schedule of M.Phil and PhD (Pharmacy Practice) classes had also been pasted on the notice board of the department and the same had also been sent to the scholars through their e-portal accounts.

