SU Announces Results Of MA (Final) Mass Communication

Published May 14, 2023

SU announces results of MA (Final) Mass Communication

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Controller of Semester Examination, University of Sindh Jamshoro, Muhammad Mashoque Siddiqui has announced the results of MA (Final) Mass Communication 2022, in which Tasneem Akhter, Almas Rajput and Sadam Hussain Mugheri clinched first, second and third positions respectively.

According to the results, in MA (Pass) Mass Communication, Tasneem Akhter hailing from Jamshoro stood first by securing 74.41% marks.

However, Almas Rajput belonging to Hyderabad got second position by grabbing 71.27% marks and Saddam Hussain Mughei clinched third position by securing 67.82% marks.

More Stories From Pakistan

