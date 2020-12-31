SU announces results of M.Sc. Prev, Final annual exams 2018

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual), University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has announced the results of M.Sc. Previous and Final Postgraduate annual examinations 2018.

According to an announcement here on Thursday, a total of 335 male and female candidates appeared in M.

Sc. Previous Examination; 193 of them have been declared successful.

While out of 260 male and female candidates who appeared in M.Sc. Final examination as many as 164 declared pass. 11 candidates achieved first class marks, 142 have secured second class while 11 have been declared pass in third class.