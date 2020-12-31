UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Announces Results Of M.Sc. Prev, Final Annual Exams 2018

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:10 PM

SU announces results of M.Sc. Prev, Final annual exams 2018

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual), University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has announced the results of M.Sc. Previous and Final Postgraduate annual examinations 2018.

 According to an announcement here on Thursday, a total of 335 male and female candidates appeared in M.

Sc. Previous Examination; 193 of them have been declared successful.

 While out of 260 male and female candidates who appeared in M.Sc. Final examination as many as 164 declared pass. 11 candidates achieved first class marks, 142 have secured second class while 11 have been declared pass in third class.

Related Topics

Sindh Male Jamshoro 2018

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

1 hour ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

2 hours ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

2 hours ago

Kiwisâ€™ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.