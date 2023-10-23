Open Menu

SU Announces Results Of Pre-entry Test Conducted For Admissions In Academic Year 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 12:30 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Sindh University Testing service has announced results of first phase Pre-entry test conducted for admissions in academic year 2024. According to details, Muhammad Zul Qarnain Mangi from Sukkur has secured first position by getting 86 marks out of 100 while Shah Zaib Khuro of Khairpur Mir’s secured second position by securing 83 marks and Waqar Ahmed Lund of Dadu secured 3rd position by getting 82 marks.

Similarly 3 candidates of Dadu Muhammad Hussain Leghari, Ahmed Ali Abro and Nazakat Ali Khoso secured 4th position by getting 80-80 marks.

Khalid Hussain Sailro of Shikarpur secured 5th position by getting 79 marks, Tharparkar’s candidate Muhammad Soomar Nohrio secured 6th position by getting 78 marks, Muhammad Umair Khaskheli of Shikarpur, Zahid Ali Bajer and Batool Chandio of Dadu secured 7th position by getting 78-78 marks respectively.

Haji Muhammad Mangi of Khairpur Mir’s and Amjad Ali Channa secured 8th position by getting 78-78 marks.

According to the results of first phase entry test, no female candidate enlisted in top-5 positions. Meanwhile Director Testing Service Dr. Aftab Chandio in a announcement said that as many as 8625 candidates appeared in the test while 615 candidates remained absent including 155 female candidates.

He told that results of two candidates were withheld due to copy case while result of one candidate was also withheld due to replacing another candidate in examination.

