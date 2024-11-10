SU Announces Results Of Pre-entry Test Conducted For Admissions In LLM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the results of the Pre-entry test conducted for admissions to L.L.M academic year 2025.
According to Director of Sindh University Testing Service Dr. Aftab Chandio, Ali Raza Malik from NawabShah district has secured first position by getting 72 marks out of 100 while Zarin Dua Shaikh from Sujawal and Arslan Memon from Nausheroferoze received second position by securing 69-69 marks and Shahzeb Samon from Tando Allahyar, Abdul Hameed Rahmoon of Tharparkar secured third position by getting 68-68 marks.
Similarly, Amara Sardar Depar from Karachi ,Shah Nawaz Rind (Tharparkar and Ashique Ali Panhwar of Dadu remained prominent by getting 66-66 marks respectively,
Aftab said that results were announced within an hour and were uploaded on the University’s website after conducting a pre-entry test.
He said that as many as 455 candidates including 91 female candidates while 80 candidates remained absent.
